A devastating strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a key logistics bridge used by Ukrainian forces in Kherson on August 2, 2025. The bridge, which connects the main part of Kherson and the rest of the Kherson region with Korabelov Island, one of the islands in Dnipro River held by Ukrainian forces get a blow with pinpoint accuracy by one of the most powerful glide bombs, FAB-3000 with a 3-ton warhead. FAB-3000 is a heavy, high-explosive, satellite-guided aerial bomb, equipped with an unified gliding and correction module (UMPK), designed to destroy hardened targets.

Objective control footage published online shows from various angles the moment the airstrike struck the bridge with incredible precision. The vital element was damaged but not completely destroyed, separating the two halves. This came after weeks of artillery attacks across the city and region, exacerbating the difficult situation facing Ukrainian forces stationed on Korabelov Island. Now, the bridge in Kherson and its surroundings was bombed again today, following the initial attack and damage yesterday on August 2, thus completely paralyzing the Kiev regime's logistics and supply operations.

