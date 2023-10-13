Reporters Ask State Department Spokesman if the Biden Admin Will Freeze $6 Billion Sent to Iran

During a Tuesday Press Briefing in Washington, DC, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller fielded questions from reporters about whether the Biden Administration would consider freezing the $6 Billion given to Iran in a recent prisoner exchange after revelations the nation sponsored Hamas' terrorist activities.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



