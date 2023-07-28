THE ONE AND ONLY WORD ANY MAN SHOULD SAY TO HIS WOMAN WHEN HIS WOMAN BREAKS UP WITH HIM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yeah, you are hearing it here - THE ONE AND ONLY WORD to say when your woman ends it all in front of you.
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9:00 PM Eastern time, LIVE on www.freedomreport.ca
#women #men #dating #boyfriend #girlfriend #breakup #relationship #marriage #partner #bisexual #gay #straight #cis #hetero #kevinjjohnston #losangeles