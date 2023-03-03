BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s a Personal Testimony of Holy Intervention
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
03/03/2023

Do you believe in holy intervention? 🕊️

In this video, Daniel Krynzel, the Founder of Godspeed, shares a pivotal moment in his life that changed the direction of his life for good forever!

After spending a long trapped in a destructive cycle, Daniel received a message from above that finally ENDED the cycle of misery and pushed him toward a better path. 🙏

Check out the website in my profile to learn more!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

