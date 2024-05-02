Israeli ambassador for the UN again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
◾️The Israeli Apartheid ambassador for the United Nations Gilad Erdan again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists.
◾️Watch him cover up for the war crimes of the Zionist terrorists against the background of their crimes footage.
'The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you'
~Old Polish Proverb
Source @Fearless John - @European_dissident
