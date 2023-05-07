BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Are Republican Attacks on MAGA Making Trump Only Stronger?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
71 views • 05/07/2023

EPOCH TV |  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Are Republican Attacks on MAGA Making Trump Only Stronger?

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, and eventually won, he did so with a key campaign promise: He said he’d “drain the swamp.” The initial sentiment after Trump left office was that he failed at this.


The new sentiment is that he did in fact drain it, and now the nation is seeing all the swamp creatures that once hid below the surface. This is bringing about a new type of political debate for the country.


Rather than being between Republicans and Democrats, it’s now between the “MAGA Republicans” and the establishment. And the anti-establishment camp is breaking from the old systems of information control.



There have been nonstop attacks on Trump and his movement ever since he ran for office. Are these attacks on MAGA making Trump only stronger?


Meanwhile, there is now a mRNA milk vaccine. A group of Chinese scientists has created mRNA vaccines using cow milk, following the trend of "edible" vaccines.



Watch 👇https://www.theepochtimes.com/are-republican-attacks-on-maga-making-trump-only-stronger-chinese-scientists-create-mrna-cow-milk-vaccine_5245930.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=TrumpEffectCR&utm_content=05-05-2023

Keywords
magaepoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump popularity
