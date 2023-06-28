Highlights from the Press Briefing on Current Russian Foreign Policy Issues - Maria Zakharova - ENG Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights from the briefing on current foreign policy issues
➖ Ukraine plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Crimea. The regime demonstrates a desire to kill civilians in plain language.
➖The West draws no conclusions from the failed counterattack by the AFU.
➖ Any supply of weapons to Ukraine is an escalation of the conflict.
➖The Kiev regime's peace plan has nothing to do with peace. It is a set of ultimatums, nonsense promoted by propaganda.