Highlights from the briefing on current foreign policy issues





➖ Ukraine plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Crimea. The regime demonstrates a desire to kill civilians in plain language.

➖The West draws no conclusions from the failed counterattack by the AFU.

➖ Any supply of weapons to Ukraine is an escalation of the conflict.

➖The Kiev regime's peace plan has nothing to do with peace. It is a set of ultimatums, nonsense promoted by propaganda.