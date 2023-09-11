Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for September 7, 2023

Quo Vadis

Sep 9, 2023

Dear children, all of you receive My Blessing.

I LOVE YOU EVERY MOMENT.

I CALL YOU AND SEND YOU MY DIVINE AID TO KEEP YOU ON MY PATH.

There are so many human creatures who do not wish to listen to My Call or love Me!

There are so many My children who have exchanged Eternal Life for the debauchery in which the world has enveloped them!

Human creatures allow themselves to be dragged towards the aberrations, which the Devil spreads throughout the Earth and the human creature accepts them without hesitation, leading them to unimaginable acts committed by My children.

The impurity multiplies at great speed, becoming more aggressive and with this the Demon rejoices.

PERVERSITY INCREASES IN BIG STEPS, sins increase and will increase so much that Sodom and Gomorrah will be overshadowed by the sins that are committed now! and those that human creatures will commit.

I ASK YOU TO STRENGTHEN YOURSELF IN SPIRITUALITY, IN KNOWLEDGE AND INCREASE FAITH IN EACH OF YOU, BELOVED CHILDREN.

Without knowing me they will not walk, they will look for crutches that will serve them for a moment, but then. . .

I WANT ALL THEIR LOVE FROM MY CHILDREN, I DON'T EXPECT WARM CHILDREN.

How many say they love me and live criticizing their brothers, being creatures who sin in thought and deed, acting within sin with knowledge of what sin is!

Beloved, the diseases worsen and My children are surprised without having everything My House has revealed to them so that they can be freed from the diseases.

Some ignore it and others, those closest to My Callings, forget it and remain indifferent.

My children, custom is a very bad habit in all the works and acts of life.

Nothing is more harmful than habit, this makes everything stop in the human creature until good acts and works are paralyzed, good feelings that then rise from the ashes and rise again to continue only in appearances.

Acting out of habit leads them to be hypocrites and hurt those around them, losing the truth.

Each of you, My children, architect of your own history, for this reason you must strengthen yourself spiritually, you must be creatures of unbreakable faith, otherwise, you will not be able to resist the enemy of the soul in so much trial that is coming.

Pray, My children, pray for those souls who are suffering at this moment, offering their suffering for the good of all humanity.

Pray My children, pray for each other, it is very necessary that you understand the urgency of praying with the heart.

Pray My children, pray, nature continues to surprise people and the elements arrive unexpectedly.

Water continues to enter cities and cause the land to sink.

Pray My children, pray, men seek power based on the pain of human creatures.

Pray, My children, pray, the sun surprises you, do not expose yourself.

Pray, My children, pray, remain firm in the faith, being fulfillers of My Will.

Pray, My children, pray that you will be able to see the Great Miracle that My Mother, under the Invocation of Our Mother of Guadalupay, maintains with her.

My children, prepare yourselves spiritually, the combat is strong, it is necessary for you.

It is urgent that you prepare yourself to be firm, convinced, strong creatures who know Me.

I AM WITH YOU MY CHILDREN, YOU REMAIN IN MY HEART THAT BURNS WITH LOVE IN SEARCH OF MY SHEEP.

I bless you.

Pay attention, My children, pay attention!

Your Jesus.





from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters:

I looked at Our beloved Lord Jesus Christ dressed in white and resplendent, showing me His Most Holy Wounds and that Infinite Love that is given “ad extra” and that magnetizes.

And he told me:

My Beloved, My children obey more the impulses through their senses that lead them to make disastrous decisions, since their reason is dormant. The inner organism with its spiritual senses keeps reason on alert so that it chooses by its free will and requests the inspiration of My Holy Spirit.

Brothers and Sisters, let us enrich ourselves, grow and maintain a life in accordance with what God asks of His children.

Let us keep in mind that we are not finished and that we will be judged by our choices and actions in life.

We must be clear that although we are children of God and are called to work and act within a Mission, if we are not spiritually well, we are not assured of Salvation or belonging to the mission.

On spiritual alert and maintaining faith at times when nature attacks in a special way in various countries, let us continue in the Hands of our Mother and Teacher.

Amen.

