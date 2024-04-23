2024-4-23 passover this evening - pep talk and more info - the spirit of the law





I made a video this morning about passover to help everyone.





The Father doesn't give commands concerning technology, and as a priest, we are commanded to not add nor take away from His law/covenant.

I explained in the video about the spirit of the law, and how to go about discerning that.

Short answer, if you are convicted, no, but there is no command.

However, the first and last days are as "sabbaths", and so we should be about the Father on those days, and not about our own lives, thoughts, etc...

I used to search for videos online on youtube about passover, unleavened bread, and the like........

and what I always ended up with was a version of christianity with a seasoning of law.

I think they call that hebrew roots now.

When all I would see would not be as His word described, I knew I had to be.

So, I live it and do it like it is written for us to do, but with the spiritual understanding that comes by having the Father who has now come to us since His son.





We are a people coming up out of egypt, the world...and christ Yahusha, he is our passover, and we must offer this passover like we are ready quickly to do so!

and this is why we eat it with the bitter herbs, because it is bitter......we will have to leave it all behind! that's hard! bitter!

and we do it in haste!





and then the second day, we offer up our firstfruit wave offering,

and why? because we are coming out, and we are presenting ourselves as His first fruits to be separated from all else to Himself!

so we show this by taking the wheat berries, and roasting them in the olive oil with some salt, and presenting them.....we wave them...

we are presenting them...

just as we would present ourselves now to the Father since christ.....









(see how there are they who really would, and most who don't and won't)

(there is a big difference in what's happening in the spirits of the people)





Then, we remove the leaven, and no more leaven shall be found in our homes.





Then, we eat unleavened bread! the rest of the time, the duration of that time!

because, it is the expectation of the Father that we be completely separate from this people!

un-leavened!





For 7 days, we bring an offering by fire...............a meat and a drink offering. (meat = oil, water, flour, salt) with the tiniest part anointed with frankincense...use olive oil if you don't have that...and you can use some water for the drink offering, or wine if you have it, or grape juice if you have that, but I just use water. The understanding is more important than what you are using.





And why do we do this?

Because it is a our exodus, and our journey in the world in order to find this promised land, this kingdom of God, it is our trial by faith!

And, how to we move forward? unless we become unleavened? and releavened by the law of our God!

if we do not keep showing up, and offering ourselves up to Him in the fire and moving ahead?!

And this is why the people of God followed Him by a cloud in the day, and as a pillar of fire by night!

and the priests who bore the law of the God in the ark of the covenant, they led the way, as if saying, "come on people, follow us and keep His law!".

And so, we journey towards something in the spirit, to reach a spiritual place, that none else can come...a path of holiness that none else are able to see.

And, we do so by following moses/the law.....and the faithful priests in this time who have not gone astray.......which.....well, I can't find any, so I am being that which I must be for the Lord.

And, in the end, it is because of our passover (christ Yahusha), and our faith to come out (the faith of abraham), that will lead us to the promised land! if we obey God's commandments (if you enter life, then keep His commandments! if you love God, then keep His commandments). And this is why moses leads us to the jordan, and then joshua leads us in!

And the faithful priests of Yahuah, the sons of Zadok, we were willing to stand in the gap for you, that the waters remained parted, that you could cross over and come in!

And, while all the people in the world made their life in the world, we sought for the spiritual kingdom of Yahuah! and found it! while the Father judged babylon and cast them down.

And, who should know of these things? except, them who do.

There is a path, in the wilderness, and no lion shall tread thereupon, but the remnant of God shall! as the firstfruits born out of a people unto the Father!

They shall be there, as a people who have had their victory over the world, standing there in their garments of white upon the still waters, singing the song of moses!

praise God!





