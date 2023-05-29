BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. PALMETTO STATE ARMORY!
18 views • 05/29/2023

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Palmetto State Armory!


May 27, 2023


Since its inception, Palmetto State Armory has focused on providing the best quality AR-15 parts and accessories for the best price possible. Following year after year of exponential growth, Palmetto State Armory’s core principle remains the same, and our commitment to freedom before profit remains unwavering. The idea is simple: SELL AS MANY GUNS TO AS MANY LAW-ABIDING AMERICANS AS POSSIBLE.


Putting guns into "common use" is an important legal defense established by the Supreme Court that safeguards the rights of the people against tyranny by prohibiting restrictions on firearms found to be "in common use". Putting any gun into "common use" protects against any attempt by the government to further infringe on the Second Amendment right of all Americans.


OUR MISSION IS TO MAXIMIZE FREEDOM, NOT OUR PROFITS. WE WANT TO SELL AS MANY AR-15 AND AK-47 RIFLES AS WE CAN AND PUT THEM INTO COMMON USE IN AMERICA TODAY. OUR FOCUS ISN'T TO MAKE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY BUT TO SPREAD FREEDOM AS FAR AND WIDE AS POSSIBLE. OUR LEGACY WILL NOT BE ABOUT MONEY; WE WANT OUR LEGACY TO BE ABOUT MAXIMIZING AMERICAN FREEDOM. AND WE WORK EVERY DAY TO DO JUST THAT. WE MAKE HIGH-QUALITY FIREARMS AT AFFORDABLE PRICES FOR EVERYONE! THEN WE BACK THEM WITH A FULL LIFETIME WARRANTY.


Learn more about Palmetto State Armory at: www.psa.com


USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2qfj1i-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-palmetto-state-armory.html

Keywords
freedomgunssecond amendmentfirearmsar-15jesuspalmetto state armorybabiescommon uselegal defensedr kandis taylor
