Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Christi Maude





August 12, 2023





Christi Maude is a lover of Jesus, Conservative, Activist and Patriot who resides in South Georgia with her husband and 3 children. She has a passion for America and protecting our freedom. Christi has a passion for missions and the "untouchables" and has served overseas and donates whenever she can. She is an entrepreneur and has established several successful businesses with her husband over their career.





To support Friends of India Network, email: [email protected] or call Jack Klassen at +1 (415) 990-0998





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36we67-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-christi-maude.html