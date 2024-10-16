CRAZED ZOMBIE KILLED AFTER STABBING COP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://t.me/retardsoftiktok/21232
Fairfax County (VA) Police just released this video of a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a knife-wielding black trans-woman, standing 6’6 tall, attacking this officer with a knife, seen slashing at this face and arm
Cop showed too much restraint, and it almost cost him his life.
The attacker was black. Cops are afraid of getting the Derek Chauvin treatment.