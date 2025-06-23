BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Abominations In The Book Of Leviticus Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
2 views • 2 months ago

6/22/2025

Leviticus….Abominations in The Book Of Leviticus

Intro: Since this is Pride month I though we would look at abominations in the Abomination book, the book of Leviticus.  That word is used more times in the book of Leviticus than all other books combined.  In Leviticus there are only two things that God calls an Abomination.  Dietary things…things we eat  and sexual things….same sex relations.  That’s it.  In Exodus 8:26 the Hebrews sacrificed animals that were considered sacred to the Egyptians and to the Hebrews would be considered abominable to the Egyptians.  In Deuteronomy worshipping other gods is considered and abomination, and those who practice divination are an abomination to the Lord. 

 

Many defenders of the Homosexual life style look to the fact that in The Old Testament God called eating certain foods an abomination….. that in the New Testament no longer considered an abomination because the law has been replaced by grace..…….So their excuse is that calling Homosexuality an abomination is also……. not considered a sin today but they say that societal norms change and God is okay with that.   But the New Testament has a lot to say about Homosexuality that we will see later.  

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
