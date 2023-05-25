Acts 13. The preaching of Christ is as high as the heavens above the preaching of men Isa. 55:8ff.

Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, has been ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4. Everything about the kingdoms of men is insanity. The Lord has hidden His face, power, glory, majesty, science, Bible, agape love, and rational thought for 1680 years so the father of all liars could rule over this world. Satan convinced us that we could preach, and give to the world bibles and religions just like Christ Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12-21; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. For the past 1680 years, we have been eating of the tree of knowledge of good and evil and learning what evil was without it being sin Rom. 5:13. We learned that every bizarre philosophy, and religion of men, every wind of the doctrine of men is insanity and antichrist and that we cannot save ourselves from ourselves. We believed Satan, that the Lord did not have all authority, and that He wasn't the only mediator/preacher between Elohim and man for 1680 years. Now, it is time for us to gird up our loins, because the second coming of the Lord is at hand, and since we think we know the Lord we need to answer 40 questions from Him Job 38: 1ff; James 5:7-11 Now that the Lord is back for the second age of Christianity, wielding from heaven the Sword of the Spirit in these last days or end times of denominationalism with the Sword of Spirit Heb. 1:2, we need to answer an important question posed by men, "What are we going to do with Jesus?" John 11:48 The preaching of Christ is as high as the heavens above the preaching of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. We sowed every wind of the doctrine of men into the wind, now we reap the whirlwind, as the words of the Heavenly Father, from heaven are also for this perverse generation, "This is my beloved son in Who I am well pleased, "Hear Him!" If you want to be involved in the limited commission, or if you are struggling with health issues relating to the subjective truth and psuedo-sciences of men contact us and we will mail you a card with some links. https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio: https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan If you are struggling with health issues relating to the subjective truth and pseudo-sciences of men, you might find something helpful here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiHNO031egE https://www.brighteon.com/ https://usawatchdog.com/latest-news/ https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/05/the-universal-antidote-documentary/ subjective truth [email protected] 806-416-0747

