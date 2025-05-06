VAX POISONED TV STAR HOSPITALIZED AND CUT TO SHREDS

May 3, 2025 Getting keyhole surgery - all preventative - feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!

Lorraine Kelly, 65, reveals secret health battle as she shares update from hospital bed ahead of keyhole surgery

Published: 12:36 EDT, 3 May 2025 | Updated: 14:41 EDT, 3 May 2025

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that she is in hospital ahead of undergoing keyhole surgery.

The presenter, 65, shared a video to Instagram from her hospital bed and was dressed in a hospital gown as she gave fans an update.

She told the camera: "Just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today. I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out."

Surgery to remove a woman’s ovaries and Fallopian tubes is typically done to prevent them from contracting ovarian cancer.

Reassuring fans that she is being well looked after, Lorraine added: "It’s purely preventative. It’s going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, I’m being very well looked after, and I’ll obviously see you really soon, and I’m gonna be totally fine."

Lorraine added in the caption: "Getting keyhole surgery - all preventative - feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!"

Lorraine

@reallorraine

I’m double vaccinated, have had a negative Covid test - ORKNEY I’m on my way - see you soon xxxxxx

11:41 PM · May 27, 2021

Lorraine

@reallorraine

Vaccinated! So relieved! Easy peasy - didn’t feel a thing - thanks so much to all the cheery volunteers and NHS staff who made it SO simple!!

Please please get vaccinated!! We are so lucky to have the opportunity Xxx

9:06 AM · Mar 7, 2021

Lorraine

@reallorraine

Booster done! Make sure you get yours when you are lucky enough to get the chance. Keep yourself and everyone safe. Thank you NHS and science!

2:19 AM · Nov 20, 2021

Lorraine

@reallorraine

Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend. Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to

@carolvorders

who will be hosting

@lorraine

until I’m back. ❤️

11:40 PM · Jul 10, 2022

'It was very emotional': Lorraine Kelly, 61, receives the Covid-19 Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine and says the jab 'was a breeze'

