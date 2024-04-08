BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 988 ARE YOU PREPARED

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 988 EVENTS THAT CHANGED THE WORLD,

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE NEXT ONE?

VERSE: 2 Corinthians 5:9-10 Are you prepared?

SYNOPSIS: There are events that have happened throughout time. That have forever changed the world. These events when they happen change our relationship with ELOHIM. Some people do not like them. No most people do not like them, they fight against them. In today’s lesson we are going to look at world changing events throughout Scriptural history. Events that forever changed the world. We are going to study how that affects us and our eternal souls. Question who was the first one who was jealous? Who was the first to covet? Who was the first to have both of those characteristics? Who was the first to hate? Who was the first to think they were gods? How do these emotions affect us today? How do those emotions affect our final trial?

BIBLE VERSES USED FOR LESSON: 2 Corinthians 5:9-10 Are you prepared? B’resheet (Gen) 2:3 this established the only weekly holy day. B’resheet (Gen) 2:7 this established that there would forever be people on HIS earth. Yechezk'el (Eze) 28:14-15 jealousy comes into the world. B’resheet (Gen) 3:4-6 listening to the jealous one over YEHOVAH changes thing forever. B’resheet (Gen) 6:5-8 now jealousy and coveting are part of human nature. B’resheet (Gen) 11:1-4 this event changed the world so that we could not communicate with each other. B’resheet (Gen) 12:1-3 this separated out a certain people over all others. B’resheet (Gen) 19:9 the people in these 2 gentile cities do not want to hear truth. Yonah (Jon) 3:4-5 this event and what those gentiles chose to do saved them. B’resheet (Gen) 21:9-13 This is the only line and it cause great jealousy. B’resheet (Gen) 16:12 remember this prophecy it is happening in Israel today. Sh’mot (Ex) 2:5-8 a seemingly small insignificant event changed the world forever. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:1-2 establish HIS real calendar and HIS holy day. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:1-3 this huge event changed the world forever. Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-2 establishment of the holy days ALL are to keep. Luke 2:9-11 the biggest event that changes the earth and eternity.

