The YMCA Wants To Expose Your Teenage Daughters | EpiSOLO #10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episolo I discuss some more crazy demonic left wing shenanigans going down at the YMCA in Springfield Illinois, and our job as Christian men to save our women and children. Then on a lighter note I share a super funny pro life sketch.
Link to article: https://www.breakthrough-ideas.com/post/ymca-accuses-teen-girl-of-hate-speech-for-opposing-man-in-girls-locker-room
Venmo: @jesusandliberty CashApp: $jesusandliberty
FOLLOW me: Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty