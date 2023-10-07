BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Safety Wars 7-10-2023 Floods in Orange County, NY and Child Labor Laws.
Safety Wars
Safety Wars
16 views • 07/11/2023

Jim discusses Child Labor Laws in response to a listener and friend Tiffany. She is an industrial hygienist at an undisclosed location in Southern NJ. Arkansas and Iowa along with several other states are loosening the reigns on child labor laws dealing with hours worked, and documentation.


Jim also points out that Safety Wars released coverage on the flooding in Orange County, NY last night on Social Media ahead of the local and national news. This was allegedly a 1000-year rain event according to several weather sources.


We had an issue with the video tonight. So I am just releasing an audio clip.

or all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected].


WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.

jim poeslsafety warsjcp technical servicesorange county floods
