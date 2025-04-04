CONTENT CREATOR ARRESTED FOR POSTING VIDEO INVOLVING DOG IN MARION COUNTY 🙀 'IT'S ALWAYS SHOCKING'❗

‘Content creator’ arrested for posting video involving a dog in Marion County: ‘It’s always shocking’





OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say posted a video of herself engaging in sexual activity with a dog.





Deputies say the investigation into Logan Guminski, 27, began after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip on Jan. 28. The tipster reported Guminski posted a video to Instagram depicting sexual activity with a Chihuahua.





Detectives found several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal.





During an interview with Guminski, she admitted to making and selling the videos on the website “Fansly.” She referred to herself as a content creator.





She told detectives she sold the video to another user for $500 on Snapchat. She had videos of other dogs on her phone as well.





Detective Jordyn Batts of the Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.





"Unfortunately this isn't my first case of this nature," said Batts. "It's always shocking, it'll never not be shocking especially when you have to watch the video but I have seen it before so it's not out of the ordinary unfortunately."





Guminski was booked into the Marion County Jail on March 21 on charges of sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal. She was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.





CORRECTION:





Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials incorrectly informed TV20 that the dogs had been removed from the home last Friday. We’ve since learned that deputies waited for Marion County Animal Control officers to arrive; however, officers didn’t take possession of the animals.





County officials tell TV20 that animal control needs a warrant to take the dogs. As of this report, court records don’t show a warrant filed. We’ll update this article when we learn more.