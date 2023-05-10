Glenn Beck EXPOSES Biden for 'HELPING' the EVIL Border Cartels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn EXPOSES Biden for 'HELPING' the EVIL border cartels
The mess on our southern border is only getting worse, especially now with Title 42 scheduled to end this week. And Glenn is FIRED UP about it all…especially about the Biden administration’s overwhelming FAILURE to control the crisis as it continued to grow.
It’s so bad, Glenn says, that the Biden Administration is choosing to HELP the evil cartels rather than to protect not only the American people, but innocent, migrant lives as well. ‘I think you're in the grips of evil,’ Glenn says. ‘Because only evil would turn a blind eye to what is happening to children, mothers, [and] families.’
source:
https://rumble.com/v2mv1s7-glenn-exposes-biden-for-helping-the-evil-border-cartels.html