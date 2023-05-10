BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glenn Beck EXPOSES Biden for 'HELPING' the EVIL Border Cartels
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1562 views • 05/10/2023

Glenn EXPOSES Biden for 'HELPING' the EVIL border cartels


The mess on our southern border is only getting worse, especially now with Title 42 scheduled to end this week. And Glenn is FIRED UP about it all…especially about the Biden administration’s overwhelming FAILURE to control the crisis as it continued to grow.


It’s so bad, Glenn says, that the Biden Administration is choosing to HELP the evil cartels rather than to protect not only the American people, but innocent, migrant lives as well. ‘I think you're in the grips of evil,’ Glenn says. ‘Because only evil would turn a blind eye to what is happening to children, mothers, [and] families.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL


► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn


► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1


► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck


source:

https://rumble.com/v2mv1s7-glenn-exposes-biden-for-helping-the-evil-border-cartels.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy