The U.S. is Desperately Hiding this from the Public! The End is Simply Inevitable!

It seems that the media is explicitly concentrating particular attention on the fighting in Ukraine and also focusing unhealthy attention on Taiwan, thereby trying to distract people from a more impending severe catastrophe that can dramatically change their lives. Despite the recent statement by the US president that the American economy is not in a bad enough position compared to the economies of other countries and that journalists and ordinary citizens should not worry, the facts point to the opposite. The recent bankruptcy of another of the largest US banks, Silicon Valley Bank, and the decision of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to urgently start lending to the remaining banks to save the country's financial and banking sector indicate not only the doom of the US currency but also the inevitability of a future economic catastrophe. All this time, the US government has been doing everything possible and impossible to change the situation and keep the dollar in the status of the world's main currency. Attempts by the US government to somehow rectify the situation are already taking desperate nature. It even got to the point that US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia on a state visit and personally asked the Saudis for help in saving the dollar and increasing oil production, which would allow to reduce inflation in the country and stop rapidly rising prices.

