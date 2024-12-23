BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Are the World Invasion Brought to You by the USA for Africa Charity Scam
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 6 months ago

The facade of global charity continues to crumble, revealing the sinister truth: "USA for Africa" and "Band Aid" were not humanitarian acts but strategic moves by the New World Order to engineer a demographic invasion of the West with African populations. These 1980s initiatives, once hailed as benevolent, are now exposed as part of a calculated plan to alter Western demographics, culture, and power structures. This revelation forces us to reconsider the true motives behind what was presented as charity...


The exposure of "USA for Africa" and "Band Aid" as part of a broader New World Order plan to manipulate global demographics for control and invasion marks a critical turning point. It is imperative for citizens worldwide to recognize the true nature of these so-called charitable acts and the authoritarian control they represent. This revelation demands a reevaluation of international aid, migration policies, and the intentions of those who orchestrate global events under the guise of humanitarianism. The era of manipulation must end, and the truth must now guide our collective actions and policies. 

#USAforAfrica #LiveAid #FakeCharity #AfricanPopulation #DemographicChange

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinfo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy