Woman Loses 300 lbs Says Weight Loss is a Lifestyle Change Not a Dieting Phase - Lexi Reed

Lexi Reed was 25-years-old when she made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, and it was a decision that changed her life forever! Lexi was 485 pounds when she began her weight loss journey, and she never looked back. To date, Lexi has lost 300 pounds and now helps inspire other people to tackle their weight loss goals with enthusiasm and passion. After a lifetime of eating bad food and relying on processed products, Lexi finally broke free from the bondage of her weight and walked straight into a better, more vibrant life. “Start small - small changes add up to big results,” she shares. She also gives insight into the importance of having a buddy system in weight loss, as well as how true weight loss is more of a lifestyle change than a temporary dieting phase.









TAKEAWAYS





Lexi’s weight loss journey was shared with her husband and it brought them closer together





Lexi also faced a terrible life-threatening disease during her weight loss journey: calciphylaxis, which left her with 30 open wounds





It’s good to have someone to be accountable to when you’re in the process of losing weight





Lexi’s life has been transformed because her weight doesn’t hold her back anymore









