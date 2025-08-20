Incentives For Covid Deaths Revealed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know hospitals received massive financial incentives for COVID diagnoses and deaths? This perverse system, now quietly admitted by official sources, created a deadly disincentive for actual healing and encouraged fraudulent coding. We must never forget how economic incentives were weaponized against public health.
