© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan - 11th January 2024 - Diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves -
Japan 🇯🇵 Vaccine Side Effects Press Conference 🔥 "201 diseases have been identified with 3,071 papers written on side effects. It's unprecedented in human history" "Diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, brain and lungs have been reported"