1986 The Act - Documentary by Andy Wakefield (2020) - Vaccine Documentary

The documentary by Andy J. Wakefield exposes the corrupt relationship between big Pharma, the US government, and courts. It delves into the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences.

Film director Andy Wakefield has released a movie online, 1986: the Act, which reveals the fraud and cover-up of DPT vaccine risks by the pharmaceutical industry and federal agencies that led to the passage and eventual destruction of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which removed all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers. The audience is taken on a journey of discovery through the eyes of a young couple about to have their first child. Legal documents and interviews with attorneys, historians, bioethicists, parents of vaccine injured children, journalists, doctors and activists give context and historical perspective to current events related to the coronavirus pandemic and the fast tracking to licensure of liability-free COVID-19 vaccines that will be mandated for children and adults.

