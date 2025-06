Etienne de La Boetie (1530-63,France) Discourse on Voluntary Servitude (1577) DUB PT-BR

12 views • 07/20/2023

Want to help me make videos ?

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”

👉👀 Open your eyes Before it's too LATE !👉👀 Abra os olhos Antes que seja TARDE !

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.