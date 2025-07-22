© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 More strikes on Ukraine last night - specifically in Odessa, Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk.
💥 Ukrainian channels report that drones attacked enterprises and infrastructure facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
Such a facility was on fire in the Samarivskyi district.
A state enterprise was damaged in the Synelnykovo district.
A Ukrainian Armed Forces unit prepared in Britain was destroyed in the Dnepropetrovsk region, TASS reported, citing the advisor to the head of the DPR Kimakovsky.
⚡️❗️The settlement of Novotoretskoye has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.