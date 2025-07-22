💥 More strikes on Ukraine last night - specifically in Odessa, Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk.

💥 Ukrainian channels report that drones attacked enterprises and infrastructure facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Such a facility was on fire in the Samarivskyi district.

A state enterprise was damaged in the Synelnykovo district.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces unit prepared in Britain was destroyed in the Dnepropetrovsk region, TASS reported, citing the advisor to the head of the DPR Kimakovsky.

⚡️❗️The settlement of Novotoretskoye has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.