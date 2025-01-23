Inside the Liberated Part of Hujeir Valley: Shaqra Village gives 110 Martyrs for Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the Hujeir Valley inspecting more damage by Zionists violating the Ceasefire agreement in south Lebanon, and arrive at Shaqra village on the border with occupied Palestine as the residents return to bury 12 martyrs, including 3 who are brothers from al-Khatib family. During al-Aqsa Flood battle and in support of Palestine, Shaqra village counts 90 mujahideen martyred, 10 of which are still missing, and 20 civilians; one of the highest recorded in any frontline village.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Montage: Hadi
Filmed: 9/1/2025
