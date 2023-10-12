Israeli army confirms bombing of Damascus and Aleppo Intl Airports in two simultaneous attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera
Oct 12, 2023
Israel has confirmed it is responsible for two simultaneous attacks in Syria.
One targeted Aleppo International airport, which is currently out of service. The other strike hit the capital Damascus.
Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem is on the Lebanon-Israel border to talk more about this.
