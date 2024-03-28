In an abandoned house, 3 small dogs live on garbage, they are deprived both physically and mentally

Pitiful Animal





March 27, 2024





Liliane Lima received messages from people asking for help with 3 puppies living in an abandoned house

They said they might have lived there for months but no one knew

until they accidentally heard their cries coming from that house.

Worried they might be in danger, Liliane rushed to rescue them at night

When she got there, she found the puppies deep inside the house

There were only trash and leftovers around the house, Liliane guessed that they lived through by these things

She was very merciful to the poor puppies who were physically and mentally deprived

When they saw someone coming, the puppies timidly ducked into the corner,

they seemed to have never been in contact with humans.

All 3 puppies were very young, they were not able to protect themselves

Therefore, being able to survive in such a desolate place for such a long time was a miracle

Liliane and the others brought the puppies back to safety after that

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQVL8iQUcmo