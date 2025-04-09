US attorney says Americans do not really own real estate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I just paid my winter property tax bill. It’s $4,875. That's for half of the year. We don't actually really own this property. We don't. We're paying discounted rent to the government for the property, it’s around $10,000 a year. We're in Oakhams, Meridian Township, Michigan”
“So I don't know who voted for this. Year after year, it goes up every single year by a few hundred bucks. And this is where we're at. I don't, you know, there's no legal remedies for it. You can request a hearing. They always affirm it. I'm an attorney. I get calls about this. There's really nothing you can do about it. You don't really own property.”