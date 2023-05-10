THE GRAVE DANGERS of ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI seems to be very beneficial to humanity, on the surface. But what happens when the Artificial Intelligence starts communicating on its own, with a language its created where programmers can't decipher? What happens when it starts sounding and imitating humans? What happens when its intelligence surpasses that of humans? What happens when it becomes sentient? What happens if its programmed to harm and annihilate rather than to be of help? Listen to this podcast so that you can learn that this is already happening! Humanity is in grave danger!

Debra Jayne East and Ari have serious concerns about this. Ari discovered a conversation between a human and AI you must hear to believe! Tune in for the good, the bad and the ugly of AI.

Ari is the author of the International Bestselling book Spiritual Warfare and the Art of Deception: The Hijacking of Spirituality and Getting Back to Source: Tools for Connection, Protection & Empowerment.

Ari Kopels Books on Amazon:

Spiritual Warfare & The Art of Deception: The Hijacking of Spirituality

https://rb.gy/w9wj1



Getting Back to Source: Tools for Connection, Protection, and Empowerment

https://rb.gy/f3xtf





