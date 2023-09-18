BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Maui DEW & Chinese Satellites
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1
166 views • 09/18/2023

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/


ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/

ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


✉ DONATE BY MAIL

James F. Lee Jr.

25 Tripp Drive

Sumter, South Carolina 29153


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Directed Energy Weapons 101: Sonic, Microwave, Laser, and Non-Lethal Warfare

https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/


CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ccp-satellites-over-maui-at-time


https://www.stevefavis.com/


https://www.misterrobots.com/lasers


https://www.misterrobots.com/dew-faq-s


Chirped Pulse Amplification (CPA)

https://www.plymouthgrating.com/applications/chirped-pulse-amplification-cpa/


5 Terrawatts (CPA) = Teramobile: The first mobile terawatt laser in the world for atmospheric studies

https://www.teramobile.org/teramobile.html


500 Terrawatts (CPA) = National Ignition Facility (NIF) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Ignition_Facility

https://lasers.llnl.gov/about/how-nif-works


30 Petawatts (CPA) = ZEUS: Scientists Are About to Fire Up The Most Powerful Laser in The US

https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-are-about-to-fire-up-the-most-powerful-laser-in-the-us


NSF ZEUS Laser Facility

https://zeus.engin.umich.edu/


500+ KILOWATT DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON SYSTEMS (DEW)


Department of Defense (DoD) High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI)

https://rt.cto.mil/defense-department-invests-additional-47-million-in-high-energy-laser-scaling-initiative/

https://www.cto.mil/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/2020_Laser_Award_Announcement.pdf


Lockheed Martin

https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/08/05/lockheed-martin-builds-worlds-most-powerful-laser/


https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2023-07-28-Lockheed-Martin-to-Scale-Its-Highest-Powered-Laser-to-500-Kilowatts-Power-Level


https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/directed-energy.html


nLIGHT

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006011/en/nLIGHT-Awarded-86-Million-Contract-to-Develop-High-Energy-Laser


https://www.nlight.net/aerospace-defense


https://www.ixblue.com/north-america/photonics-space/coherent-beam-combining-cbc/


General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)

https://www.ga.com/ga-ems-and-boeing-team-to-develop-300kw-class-helws-prototype-for-us-army


https://www.ga.com/ga-ems-and-boeing-team-to-develop-300kw-class-helws-prototype-for-us-army


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

