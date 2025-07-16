Root Causes of Gender Confusion - Walt Heyer - Freedom Alive® Ep156

Walt Heyer underwent medical mutilating surgery and lived in a world of gender confusion. Then with the help of Christian counselors, Walt experienced true healing. On this episode, Walt shares his story and how uncovering the root causes of gender confusion is essential to treatment.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 13, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm