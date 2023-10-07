Violetta Sings Love Between Us - Silver (SEREBRO)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArcsLh_t5Fw
Performed by Violetta Wennman - imitation of the soloist's voice, rehearsal, international festival in Yaroslavl, 1st place in the category.
Love between us - SEREBROI'm not holding on to you with my hands, like behind the clouds
I bite the sky with my lips and hug you
Everything is possible here at a height, even more
I'm setting myself on fire, oh…
Halfway losing, you wait for me, I repeat
Putting your poems on myself, I drown in them
Everything is possible here at a height, I know what carries us
I'm catching up with you, I'm catching up with you, oh…
*repetition. imitation of the soloist's voice. amateur.
About me. Violetta. Children's model (Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. Since the age of 18, the model "NUDE" is the Netherlands.
Professionally scenic, pop genres. Professionally dancing, vocals. Imitation of a voice.
I take part in performances in Russia.
Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.
Author's video content.
In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
