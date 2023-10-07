BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Violetta Sings Love Between Us - Silver (SEREBRO)
shipshard
shipshard
17 followers
1
24 views • 10/07/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArcsLh_t5Fw 

Performed by Violetta Wennman - imitation of the soloist's voice, rehearsal, international festival in Yaroslavl, 1st place in the category.

Love between us - SEREBROI'm not holding on to you with my hands, like behind the clouds

I bite the sky with my lips and hug you

Everything is possible here at a height, even more

I'm setting myself on fire, oh…

Halfway losing, you wait for me, I repeat

Putting your poems on myself, I drown in them

Everything is possible here at a height, I know what carries us

I'm catching up with you, I'm catching up with you, oh…


*repetition. imitation of the soloist's voice. amateur.


About me. Violetta. Children's model (Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. Since the age of 18, the model "NUDE" is the Netherlands.

Professionally scenic, pop genres. Professionally dancing, vocals. Imitation of a voice.

I take part in performances in Russia.

Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.


COME in, Subscribe, Like, Comment, Come in again =))) FRIENDS, I'M GLAD TO SEE EVERYONE ON MY CHANNEL)

Thank you;)


Author's video content.

In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

videomusicgirlsdancingtalents
