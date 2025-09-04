EPISODE 440: THE TIPPING POINT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today on ‘The HighWire:’ It’s one of our most groundbreaking projects yet — ‘An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic.’ This eye-opening documentary from ICAN Films and Del Bigtree Productions promises to shake the foundations of public health as we know it. Next, Jefferey Jaxen unpacks a historic moment for informed consent, as industry orthodoxy fights Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s push to reform our failed public health complex. Finally, psychiatrist and author Dr. Stefani Reinold joins Del to examine the dark side of SSRIs and what’s really driving today’s youth mental health crisis.
Guest: Dr. Stefani Reinold