BrightLearn - Radiation Secrets and Modern Warfare, an interview with Chris Busby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features an eye-opening interview with radiation expert Chris Busby, who exposes the severe health and environmental dangers of depleted uranium weapons, their global contamination risks, and alarming evidence suggesting Israel may be using enriched uranium or neutron bombs in Gaza, leading to long-term genetic damage and potential ethnic cleansing.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.