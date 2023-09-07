© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is reported that the 300mm MLRS "Smerch" battery of the Armenian Armed Forces has been relocated to the border with Azerbaijan.
A few days ago posted videos of the Azerbaijani army relocating heavy equipment to the border of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, some of which had identification symbols applied.
The French Embassy in Armenia has also urged its citizens to avoid border regions of the country.