BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 999 A new creation must walk in biblical spirit and truth

BIBLE: Yochanan (Jn) 47-24 Spirit & truth.

SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to focus on three topics. What does it mean to walk in spirit and truth? We are going to deeply look at the biblical understanding of those two words. Third topic is what does it mean to become a new creation in MESSIAH YESHUA? Can you still worship like you used to? Can you even think like you used to? If you have become this new creation will the tests get any easier? What happened to the Cohen HaGadol “High Priest” when his test came? Did he go right back into the old programing of tell a lie first then think? What if YESHUA told you the big test was coming. He even told you what was the answer you would give. And that answer would be bad and wrong. Now the test comes, would you pass the test? Or would you revert to you old pagan ways? Today we are going learn how a new creation should act in spirit and truth.

BIBLE VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 4:7-24 Spirit & truth. Mattiyahu (Mat) 15:7-9 Their worship of me is useless, because they teach man-made rules as if they were doctrines. Luke 15:11-20 he had the costume on. B’resheet (Gen) 22:5-7 LOFR. True worship can only be done we you are in compliance to the word. Sh’mot (Ex) 3:11-12 To worship ELOHIM is our job. Yochanan (Jn) 4:7-24. Sh’mot (Ex) 32:18-24 we thought he was a new creation but failed the test during stress. Mattiyahu (Mat) 26:69-75 failed the test, was not a new creation yet. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 18:1-11 That is the hardware not the software.





