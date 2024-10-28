Zionist Attack on Ouzai Fishing Port Near Beirut Airport, Lebanon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf visits the vicinity of Ouzai fishing port near Beirut’s Hariri Airport that was bombed by the Zionists on the 21st of October. The port is in a working class neighbourhood famous for furniture stores, and is adjacent to one of the two main runways of the Airport; thus the main target of the Zionist attack was actually to threaten international aviation and terrorise travels to the country.
Camera: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 22/10/2024
