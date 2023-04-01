Mass Vaccination and the demise of our POLITICIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Politicians: The very people who imposed their vaccine mandates,
advocated for and manipulated people to take experimental vaccines,
either did not take it themselves, or in many cases haven taken the
poison and initiated their own demise.
This confirms the old adage, you can never trust what comes out of a politicians mouth.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984