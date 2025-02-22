Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (22 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Izbitskoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost up to 40 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, an artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Russian units hit manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the AFU, and a national guard brigade close to Topoli, Kondrashovka, Golubovka, Novay Kruglyakovka, Borovaya, Shiykovka (Kharkov region), Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic) as well as Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy's losses amounted to more than 200 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns, three of them manufactured by NATO countries. Three electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops engaged manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the AFU, and foreign legion units near Seversk, Reznikovka, Slavyansk, Vasyukovka, Kramatorsk, Novomarkovo, Belokuzminovka, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Konstantinovka, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns including a U.S.-made 155mm M777 howitzer. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Ten mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade, and a national guard brigade near Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, Novoandreyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost more than 375 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle, five motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns including a U.S.-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. A mechanised brigade, an air assault brigade of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades were hit near Konstantiopol, Bogatyr, Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Temirovka, and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, two tanks including a German-made Leopard tank, three motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mountain assault brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka, Shcherbaki, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun, three electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, strike drones stocking and training sites, ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 157 areas.

▫️Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft, two French-made Hammer guided bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 58 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,190 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,698 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,521 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,948 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,033 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.