Christ v. Antichrist (Part 1)

The narrative must be Christ versus Antichrist, not Right v. Left, Conservative v. Liberal, Republican v. Democrat. All other frameworks subjugate Jesus Christ when He cannot be subjugated. Christ's people must never allow Him to be merely a subset of some society. Christ is King is THE political statement of all time.

(In Part 2 I will explain why the Ten Commandments are the foundation of a Christian Nation.)

Fritz Berggren, PHD

bloodandfaith.com