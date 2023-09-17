BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Some New Yorkers knew
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
140 followers
2
158 views • 09/17/2023

⁣Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property

18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

If someone is attacked by the Joos that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Joos is useless and dangerous. Unpublished War diary J G





Keywords
internationaljewthe
