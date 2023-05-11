Spring Cleaning Before Summer Arrives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wild & crazy growth! And it’s all good. I’ve done some much-needed spring cleaning this week, and the upper terrace is looking good. I harvested my first clipping of broccoli today! 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener