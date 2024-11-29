Courageous Faith: Lessons from Gideon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the story of Gideon, a man of courageous faith from the Bible. We'll look into the trials and tribulations faced by the Israelites and how their disobedience led to their hardships. Through Gideon's journey, we'll learn important lessons about faith, obedience, and trusting in God's plan. This episode is filled with encouraging words and reflections to inspire your faith and daily life.
00:00 Opening Psalm and Praise
00:47 Encouragement from the Word of God
01:15 Heroes of the Faith: Introduction
02:36 Gideon: A Man of Courageous Faith
03:08 Israel's Struggle and God's Response
06:03 God's Call to Gideon
10:47 Reflection and Prayer
11:50 Closing Blessings and Preview