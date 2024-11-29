BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Courageous Faith: Lessons from Gideon
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
6 months ago

Join us as we explore the story of Gideon, a man of courageous faith from the Bible. We'll look into the trials and tribulations faced by the Israelites and how their disobedience led to their hardships. Through Gideon's journey, we'll learn important lessons about faith, obedience, and trusting in God's plan. This episode is filled with encouraging words and reflections to inspire your faith and daily life.

00:00 Opening Psalm and Praise
00:47 Encouragement from the Word of God
01:15 Heroes of the Faith: Introduction
02:36 Gideon: A Man of Courageous Faith
03:08 Israel's Struggle and God's Response
06:03 God's Call to Gideon
10:47 Reflection and Prayer
11:50 Closing Blessings and Preview

Keywords
bible studyprayerfaithencouragementsermontrusting goddevotionalchristian inspirationgideonhebrews 11midianitesroderick webstercourageous faithold testament heroesjudges 6
