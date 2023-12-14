Create New Account
Jesuit Mafia History 4
NinjaAlex420 2
4 Subscribers
55 views
Published 2 months ago

Follow on Bitchute and Rumble @ NinjaAlex420

The Vatican Jesuit Black Nobility Catholic criminal mafia families control the intelligence agencies to gain control over the black markets and setup tax-free havens like in Havana Cuba 

Venice, Switzerland, South America, drug cartels, Templars, Freemasons, Knights of Malta, Al Capone, Al Pacino, Scarface, MI6, 007, CIA, James Bond, Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise, Godfather, P2 Monte Carlo, Christopher Columbus, Colónna, Royal Order of Jesters, Oddfellows, Joker, alchemist, Order of the Golden Fleece, Order of St Michael & St George, Windsor, Hapsburg, Black Pope, Deep State

