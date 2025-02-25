BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 51 | An Insider View of DOGE – The Human Cost of Government Downsizing
Government downsizing is making headlines, and while many celebrate the cuts as a long-overdue reduction of bureaucracy, few are talking about the real impact on the hardworking individuals caught in the crossfire. In this special episode of Sovereign Sisters Podcast, we bring you an insider’s perspective on what these drastic measures mean for the everyday government worker — the ones who aren’t making policy decisions but are still paying the price.

Joining me is Joe McKinney of The Ancient Enigma Files and a former military soldier who continued serving his country by taking a government role supporting the American people, who will remain anonymous for his protection, offering a rare and candid look into what’s happening behind the scenes.

While politicians push their agendas and the public debates the merits of downsizing, real people are losing their livelihoods. It’s time to hear their stories. Let’s talk about the cost of reform because behind every policy shift, there are real lives at stake.

