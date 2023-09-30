Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 29

▪️Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted breakthrough into the Bryansk region.

As a result of the fighting that ensued near the village of Lomakovka and the Kamenskii Khutor settlement, the breakthrough into Russian territory was stopped.

▪️The AFU staged a mass drone raid in Kursk region.

At least ten enemy UAVs were shot down, one drone damaged a substation in Belaya rural locality and disabled a transformer.

▪️In the Kreminna sector, the gradual advance of Russian troops forced the enemy to regroup.

In the Dibrova area, Russian units foiled an attempted offensive by the AFU infantry, and there was also a fire attack near Tors'ke and Yampolivka.

▪️Against this background, Russian units carried out a number of strikes on enemy positions in the vicinity of Syn'kivka.

Another strike hit bridges in the vicinity of Kup'yans'k, disrupting the enemy's logistics.

▪️In the Soledar direction, fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Hryhorivka.

There are attempts by the AFU to break through the Russian defensive line along the railway line near Zelenopillya.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy has significantly reduced its activity.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to strike at AFU deployments near Robotyne and Verbove.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the Russian Air Force continues to strike at territories controlled by the Kyiv regime.

For example, a pair of Su-34s hit hangars with equipment and a temporary location of the AFU in Ol'hivka.





